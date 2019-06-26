Former Alexander City Mayor Don McClellan Passes Away

by Danielle Wallace

People in Alexander City are mourning one of their former leaders.

Don McClellan, the former mayor of Alexander City passed away Tuesday night. His passing comes after the city’s mayor Jim Nabors passed away in May. Flags were flown at half-staff Wednesday for Former Alexander City Mayor Don McClellan. McClellan died Tuesday night after a recent heart attack. Michael Griffin who worked closely with McClellan, says he was instrumental in forming the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance in 1998.

“The regional approach to economic development is very important and Don was a visionary to bring that together for our area. He will be greatly missed. He was a server leader. He cared more about getting something accomplished than getting the accolades to go along with those accomplishments and he will be missed in our area,” said Griffin.

McClellan was 74 years-old.