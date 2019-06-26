Hot and Hazy with Random Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny days with highs generally in the lower to mid 90s. Our chance for showers and thunderstorms will be about one in three of any particular location seeing a heat-relieving shower or storm; the greatest coverage of storms will come during the afternoon and evening hours. Organized severe weather is not expected, but with the available heat and humidity it is not out of the question to see an isolated severe storm any given day, with damaging winds gusts the main threat. Of course, any storms this time of year will produce tremendous amounts of dangerous and deadly lightning, and intense, but brief tropical downpours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and you can anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms both days, with the greatest coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, this time of year, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the storms pop up; but you can bet there will storms on the radar each day. These will be about the only heat relief we see as highs will continue to be in the lower 90s.

ROLLING INTO JULY: For now we are looking at a fairly typical summer weather pattern for much of next week. Each day will be partly sunny, hot, humid, with those garden variety scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be generally in the lower 90s, while lows will be in the lower and mid 70s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next five days.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan