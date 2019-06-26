Hot & Humid With Spotty Showers and Storms Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A bit more of a cloudy start to the day thanks to rain and storms last night. The clouds should partially clear this afternoon, and temperatures should again warm into the low to mid 90s. There’s also a chance for isolated/scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but not everyone sees rain. Those showers and storms fizzle away this evening, and the area should be mainly dry overnight. Lows only fall to around 70°.

Expect a mainly dry and partly cloudy start to Thursday morning. Temperatures quickly warm into the low to mid 90s, and afternoon heat index temperatures likely approach 100°. We’ll likely see some storms dotting the radar during the afternoon and evening, but again, most fizzle away Thursday night. Expect the same rinse and repeat forecast on Friday- high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with isolated/scattered showers and storms.

Not much changes weather-wise over the weekend. The coverage of rain and storms doesn’t look quite as high on Saturday and Sunday as it did earlier this week. Still, we may see a slightly higher coverage of afternoon showers and storms Saturday. Highs reach at least the low 90s. Expect a more isolated chance of storms Sunday (with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise) and highs in the low 90s.

Same ole story next week- a daily chance of rain and storms Monday through Wednesday, though afternoon high temperatures could be a little warmer, reaching the mid 90s for most locations. The nights remain warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.