Legal or Not? Authorities Confiscate 100 Grams of Hemp

by Jerome Jones

It looks, smells, and is consumed just like marijuana, but it is hemp.

According to Federal law, hemp is a legal derivative of marijuana.

Hemp is considered any part of the marijuana plant that contains less than 0.03 percent THC.

THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that caused the “high.”

On Tuesday Dallas County officials confiscated 100 packs of hemp.

The distributor says his product is legal on the state and federal level, but law enforcement says the only way to determine if the product is hemp or marijuana is through lab testing.

Samples of the product have been sent to a lab in Hoover.

The results are expected to be in Friday.