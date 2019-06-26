Summer Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler

Summer-time in the deep south always provides heat and high humidity along with late afternoon pop up showers/storms. There’s no exception to this rule in the near future. Daytime high temps will hover in the lower to mid 90s. The high humidity may make it feel more like 100 at times. Any available moisture will help fuel those pop up showers and storms. They will be isolated so not everyone sees the rain activity. Where storms do develop you can expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Looks like we remain in this weather pattern right through the weekend and most of next week.