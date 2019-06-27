ADOC: Inmate Escaped While on Assigned Job

by Josh Rainey

The Alabama Department of Corrections needs your help relocated an escaped inmate.

ADOC officials say 29-year-old Charles Marlin Harris III escaped early Thursday morning while on his assigned job in Montgomery.

Harris is 6’4″ and 205 lbs and was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and brown boots.

Harris was convicted in May 2018 for possessing an firearm with an altered identification number.

If you know Harris’ whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.