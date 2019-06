CrimeStoppers: Man Wanted for Burglary of a Business

by Josh Rainey

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help identifying a suspected burglar.

The unknown male burglarized a business in the 3000 block of McGehee Road in Montgomery on Saturday, June 8.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.