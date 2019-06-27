Hot & Humid Days Of Summer!

by Shane Butler

We don’t see this heat letting up anytime soon but fortunately there are afternoon storms to knock it down at times. This weather setup is what we’re expecting over the upcoming weekend and into next week. High temps will manage low to mid 90s but heat index values will hover around one hundred at times. Any available moisture will go towards fueling those afternoon storms. Any that develop will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. When thunder roars be sure to head indoors!