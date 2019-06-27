Looks and Feels Like Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: More of the same highlights the forecast as we head through the end of the work week. Expect partly sunny days with highs generally in the lower to mid 90s. Of course a shower will be possible at anytime, but we should see a general uptick in the coverage of showers and storms during the peak heating of the day, afternoon and evening hours. With the available instability storms will certainly pack a punch, and gusty winds and frequent lightning can be expected.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Expect partly to mostly sunny conditions and of course you can anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms both days, with the greatest coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, this time of year, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the storms pop up. If you see one at your location, consider yourself lucky as these will be about the only heat relief we see as highs will continue to range from the upper 80s to mid 90s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: We will stick with a persistence forecast as we are looking at a fairly typical summer weather pattern for the first week of July. Each day will be partly sunny, hot & humid, with those garden variety scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be generally in the lower and mid 90s, while lows will be in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form through next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan