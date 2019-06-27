Lunch and Learn: Educating our Sr. Citizens about Fraud and Scams

by Jerome Jones

The Montgomery County Elder Justice Task Force, AARP, and the Alabama Securities Commission gathered with Sr. citizens for educational event.

The “lunch and learn” educated Sr. citizens on what to look for as a possible scam and how to recognize a fraudulent sales pitch.

Sr. Citizens are the most vulnerable members of the population to scams and abuse.

“We are very trusting and to believe what people say,” says Anne Hails of AARP.

In 2014 the Montgomery County D.A. office created the Elder Justice Task Force, it consist of about 15 experts that investigate and prevent crimes against the elderly.

“We’ve got professionals from all across the city and river region that come together and talk about these issues and how we can help or Sr.’s,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

For more information on protecting your loved one’s, or if you know someone who has been victim of a scam, CLICK HERE for more information.