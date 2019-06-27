Prattville Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man

by Josh Rainey

Prattville Police need your help finding a missing man.

81-Year-Old James Merriweather was last seen just before 2:30PM Thursday in the area of Tenth Street in Prattville.

Merriweather has several health conditions and may need medical attention.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue and white shirt, and black baseball hat.

If you’ve seen him, you’re asked to contact Investigator Clint Lee at 334-595-0246 or the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.