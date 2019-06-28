Better Rain Chances This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a typical summer day in central and south Alabama. Afternoon highs easily warmed into the 90s, and isolated showers and storms developed this afternoon, mainly west of I-65. We’ll have a few hit-or-miss storms around this evening, but they’ll gradually taper off overnight. Temperatures fall into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The overall summer pattern continues this weekend, but it looks like both Saturday and Sunday feature a higher coverage of rain and storms. Between the two, Saturday should feature the most numerous afternoon showers and storms. Organized severe weather is not expected at this time, but stronger storms could still produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The higher coverage of rain and storms should cap afternoon high temperatures closer to 90° for most locations. Saturday’s storms taper off during the evening. Saturday night lows fall into the low 70s. Sunday features scattered afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

Monday marks the start of July, and the heat is going to be on in central and south Alabama. At this time, it looks like high temperatures reach the mid 90s for most spots each day between Monday and Friday. There will be some isolated afternoon showers and storms each day, but coverage remains on the the low side for the week. That bodes well for the fourth of July, a lower coverage of rain means a lower chance of outdoor activity interruption. The mid-90° heat streak could even continue into next weekend.