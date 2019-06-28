Hot Summertime Pattern!

by Matt Breland

More of the summertime heat will certainly be sticking around this weekend and into next week. Temperatures will easily reach the mid 90s by the afternoon hours until further notice. With lows being in the mid to lower 70s. Also, during the later afternoon and early evening hours you can expect the possibility of showers increasing as well. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Overall, that is how the weekend is looking. Saturday, in the morning time, lows will be in the mid 70s and the 90s will return during the afternoon as well as the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, then a few partly cloudy skies will linger as the sun sets. This pattern can be expected for the next several days. Hot afternoons, PM chances for showers, and partly cloudy overnight.