Mother of Missing Montgomery Woman Continues to Seek Answers

by Danielle Wallace

Marchelle Goldsmith says her priority each day, is finding her daughter Lakira Goldsmith – who went missing on November 27, 2018.

“Not much has happened since she went missing. There are no new leads, updates, or nothing. I have nothing,” said Marchelle Goldsmith.

Montgomery Police say the investigation is still active. Meanwhile Marchelle Goldsmith has been busy with family members, passing out flyers, making sure the community remembers who her daughter is.

“All over town, service stations grocery stores, anywhere that would allow me to hang one up,” said Marchelle Goldsmith.

“I’ve been helping my mom pass out flyers and trying to get people to spread it out and all that stuff,” said Makayla Blackwell, who is Lakira’s sister.

Police say Goldsmith went missing from Narrow Lane Road in Montgomery.

“That’s what I initially thought but from hearing rumors and people seeing her. Her last location would be Newtown,” said Marchelle Goldsmith.

Goldsmith has a 3-year-old son and her 21st birthday is coming up in July.

“It’s going to be hard that she’s not here doing her birthday most of all. I feel that someone is holding her. I don’t feel like she’s no longer here with us. I feel like someone is holding her,” said Marchelle Goldsmith.

Lakira’s mother says she is continually digging for answers while police continue their own investigation.

“Talk to people that she normally hang with and go through her Facebook and see can I find a connection, look through old photos and see some of the people she’s in the photos with and try to contact them through Facebook,” said Marchelle Goldsmith.

Lakira also suffers from severe asthma.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lakira Goldsmith, you are asked to call Montgomery Police at 625-2831 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 215-STOP.