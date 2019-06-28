One Person In Custody Following Shooting, Chase

by Josh Rainey

One person is in custody following a chase that ended in Highland Park.

Around 2 P.M., Montgomery Police and Fire responded to a person shot in the 1900 block of Stokes Street, where they found an adult male with non-life threatening injuries.

Later, a patrol unit spotted a possible suspect’s vehicle leaving the area. After a brief chase that ended in the 100 block of Bradley Drive, one adult male was taken into custody.

Charges are currently pending.