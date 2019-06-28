Series of Stomach Viruses Force Prattville Church to Cancel VBS

by Josh Rainey

A series of stomach viruses forced a Prattville church to cancel its Vacation Bible School this week.

It happened Wednesday at First Baptist Church on Washington Street.

Dr. John Johnston, Associate Pastor at First Baptist, said they had to cancel VBS after several volunteers and kids came down with the stomach virus Wednesday.

Staff members did a thorough cleaning of the church and Johnston said the virus has been eliminated and is ready to go for Sunday services.

Since they cannot make up the entire week, there are tentative plans to do a one night only event in July.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating.