Update: Florala PD Captures Escaped Inmate

by Mandy McQueen

UPDATE:

James Leroy Franklin, 45, has been recaptured by the Florala Police Department.

Franklin did surrender without incident.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

ADOC Searches for Escaped Inmate in South Alabama

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has reported one inmate from the Elba Work Release Center (EWRC) is missing.

According to the ADOC, James Leroy Franklin, 45, was last seen at his assigned work detail at Langford Motors in Enterprise, Alabama around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Franklin is described as being 5’11” tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has short strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jean shorts.

According to DOC reports, Franklin is the third inmate reported as an escaped inmate from the EWRC. Jonathan Crook escaped and was recaptured on April 27 and John Mitchell escaped and was recaptured on May 23.

Anyone with information about Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.