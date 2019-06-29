Arrest Made in Galleria Parking Deck Homicide

by Mandy McQueen

Authorities in Hoover have made an arrest in connection to a murder that occurred on Wednesday in the North parking deck at the Riverchase Galleria.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Michael Jabari Akumune was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Zachariah Taylor Music.

On Wednesday, round 1:29 p.m. Hoover Police and Fire responded to the fifth level of the North parking deck at the Galleria to a shooting. Music was found sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire and Medics.

Akumune is currently in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on a bond of $60,000.