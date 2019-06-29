MPD: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies in Accidental Drowning in Montgomery

by Mandy McQueen

The Montgomery Police Department has located the body of a missing 7-year-old child.

MPD sent out an alert Saturday afternoon asking for the public’s assistance in locating Khalil West. He was last seen in the area of 1700 South Perry St.

At 5:30 p.m., police ended the search, saying the child was dead and appeared to be the victim of an accidental drowning.