MPD Collects 100 Firearms at Buyback Event

by Mandy McQueen

A gun buyback event ended Saturday with the Montgomery Police Department receiving the max amount of 100 guns.

MPD made the announcement via Facebook around 1 pm.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett advised that the third Gun Buyback event was deemed a success. According to Garrett, the majority of guns collected were from residents who were not gun users and feared that the gun created an unnecessary risk around their children and could be used illegally if the guns were stolen out of their home.

MPD received the guns unanimously, meaning they did not check IDs but each gun was checked to make sure it was not stolen.

The event was sponsored by the Central Alabama Community Foundation, the Central Alabama Crimestoppers, and First Baptist Church. Participants who brought the unwanted firearms received cash.

The weapons will be safely impounded by the Montgomery Police Department.

(Source: Montgomery Police Department)