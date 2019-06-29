Summertime Weather Pattern!

by Matt Breland

Summer time weather patterns continue for us in south/central AL. For the remainder of this Saturday expect temperatures to drop out of the 90s closer to sunset. Sporadic showers and thunderstorms will remain possible as we go into the evening hours as well.

This set up is going to be with us again tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 90s and chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase during the later afternoon.

The weekdays are going to be full of 90+ degree heat, sunny mornings, and slightly stormy afternoons.