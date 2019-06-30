Alabama County Seeks Funds to Help Residents Build Shelters

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama community struck by a deadly tornado in March is seeking federal funding to help its residents to build storm shelters.

The Lee County Commission is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to include the county as part of a grant program.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the federal program gives storm survivors the opportunity to receive a 75% reimbursement to purchase a new shelter.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Kathrine Carson said the remaining 25% of the cost must be paid by the homeowner.

In March, a tornado killed more than 20 people in the Beauregard area of the county.

