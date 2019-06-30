Law Enforcement Raids Pride Event

by Justin Walker

This weekend marks fifty years since police raided the New York City Stonewall Inn.

It launched the modern gay rights movement.

Saturday night, law enforcement raided an LGBTQ event in downtown Montgomery

Entertainment with drag performers was minutes from getting started last night when witnesses say law enforcement officers came in and shut things down.

“It was all at like 11:24, 11:30 at night. so the event hadn’t really started and so we didn’t get to do the show. We all had to go home,” witness Thomas Bradley says.

We spoke with Bradley at the Montgomery Pride Festival.

It was held Sunday at the “Eat South” farm on the Riverfront.

Montgomery Police Chief Earnest Finley was there.

He declined an on camera interview, but he says Saturday night’s raid had to do with the safety of those at the club.

The Pride Fest was part of Montgomery Pride United’s 2019 Pride Week.

“It’s an amazing space where we have local vendors local organizations, local entertainment come together,” President of Montgomery Pride United’s Jose Vazquez says.

Event-goers used the event to show support for the LGBTQ community.

Some were coming to an event for the first time.

“Well Alabama isn’t very known for things like this,” Marie Kelley says. “And the fact that our Capitol is having something like this is is amazing.”

Vazquez says its important for the community to stick together, as harassment continues on the gay community.

“As much as we want to celebrate the progress that’s been made, there’s so much work that needs to be done for the community that’s often neglected,” Vazquez says.

We are still working to get more information about the raid.

We will have that information as soon as possible.