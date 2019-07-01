16-Year-Old Arrested in Bramblett Crash

by Josh Rainey

An arrest has been made in the crash that killed Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula.

Auburn Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor with two counts of manslaughter for the May 25th crash on Shug Jordan Parkway.

Investigators say Taylor was traveling at an excessive rate of speed, well over the posted 55 mph speed limit, when the crash occurred. A toxicology report also revealed marijuana in Taylor’s system.

Taylor has been taken into custody and charged as an adult. He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.