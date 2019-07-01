Dallas County Man Has Bond Set at $1 Million on Drug, Gun Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Dallas County man faces a bond of $1 million on various drug and gun charges. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that Vincent Eric Dillow had his bond set by District Judge Bob Armstrong.

Jackson says Dillow, of Valley Grande, faces charges of drug trafficking, having drug paraphernalia and a gun charge. He says Dillow was arrested for having a switched car tag when he was stopped by Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies. Jackson says 28.6 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and two glass pipes were found.

Dillow faces a preliminary hearing on August 7.