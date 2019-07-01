Hot And Humid With Isolated Storms This Week

by Ben Lang

It’s the first day of July, and it certainly feels like it. Temperatures warmed into the mid 90s across central and south Alabama today, with just a few hit-or-miss showers and storms developing this afternoon. Temperatures remain warm this evening while the isolated showers quickly taper off. Expect temperatures near 90° at 7PM, only falling to around 80° by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Plenty of sunshine quickly warms temperatures Tuesday morning. We’ll see a gradual increase in cloud-cover, with a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. There will probably be a few isolated showers and storms forming during the afternoon, but the rain chance remains very low. Afternoon highs should easily reach the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index temperatures range between 100 and 105°. The showers and storms taper off during the evening, with overnight lows only falling into the mid 70s.

Rinse and repeat for the rest of the week, including the fourth of July. Afternoon highs reach the mid-90s Wednesday through Friday, with heat index temps peaking at or above 100°. Each day also features a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm, but coverage stays on the low end. That bodes well for the fourth of July and any outdoor plans you may have. And showers or storms that do form should quickly fizzle away at night. Lows only fall into the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday night.

It’s going to stay hot over the weekend. Highs should reach the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The chance to see rain remains small over the weekend, with just isolated afternoon showers and storms. Lows fall into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday night.

Rain chances look a bit better early next week. The Euro and GFS models slide a front into north Alabama, and that could enhance rain chances a little in our area. It’s unlikely that the front pushes through our area, so it’s probably going to stay on the hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.