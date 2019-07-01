Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed’s Mayoral Campaign HQ Opens

by Danielle Wallace

Time is winding up. Montgomery’s mayoral election is next month.

Monday night, Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed officially opened his campaign headquarters.

Reed greeted supporters at the downtown location on Dexter Avenue. The location is his primary location for volunteers. Reed says we are in the critical last days leading up to the election and it’s important that he and his team make an impact for his campaign plans to do for Montgomery.

“We want to let the citizens of Montgomery know this is where we will be , kind of leading out and investing an opportunity , to bring better opportunity throughout this city all around the city for a brighter future,” said Montgomery.

Right now, there are 11 candidates who say they plan to run for the position of Montgomery’s next mayor.