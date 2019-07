by A.J Williams

Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police say two men were shot in the 2700 block of Sussex Drive. One of the men’s has life threatening injuries. The other has serious injuries.

A 3rd man was also shot in the 4300 block of Rainbow Drive. His injuries are not life threatening.

All three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

