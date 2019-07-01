Welcome to July

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: We will stick with a persistence forecast for much of the week ahead as a fairly typical early July weather pattern will be in place. There will be no real change in the day to day forecast with hot and humid conditions and highs generally in the lower and mid 90s. Each day will have scattered showers and storms and the greatest coverage of these will be come from about 2PM-10PM, however an early morning or late night shower is certainly possible. The daily coverage and placement of scattered showers and storms will be random and will be driven by small scale boundaries and upper air features which are difficult to resolve each day, just know there is the threat for a shower or storm each day, which is fairly standard summer weather in Alabama.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: It is just that time of year where the forecast does not change much from day to day. Expect highs in the mid 90s, with a mix of sun and clouds with those daily shower and storms with the greatest coverage in the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan