Local Airports Get FAA Grants for Improvements

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several local airports are getting grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to make improvements. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) says that overall, 19 Alabama airports will be getting more than $9.7 million.

“This $9.7 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation will significantly aid in the development of local airports across the state of Alabama,” Shelby said in a statement. “Investing in local communities and supporting growth and improvements will further contribute to our state’s economic vitality. I am grateful to Secretary Chao for awarding these FAA grants, which will help strengthen Alabama’s aviation infrastructure for years to come.”

The grants will help with the following airport projects in our area:

Montgomery Regional Airport: $935,112 to rehabilitate taxiway

Prattville – Grouby Field: $268,200 to acquire land for runway approaches

Selma – Craig Field: $550,000 to rehabilitate runway

Troy – N Kenneth Campbell Field: $585,000 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting

Andalusia – South Alabama Regional Airport: $495,000 to rehabilitate runway lighting