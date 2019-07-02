Mid To Upper 90-degree Heat Continues

by Ben Lang

It was a very hot afternoon across central and south Alabama, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index temperatures peaking between 100 and 105°. Only very isolated showers and storms popped up in south Alabama, and those should quickly fizzle away this evening. Temperatures cool down slowly this evening. Most locations should still be near 90° at 7PM, and still in the low 80s at 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday begins dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A muggy morning transitions to a hot and muggy afternoon. Temperatures soar into the low 90s by midday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s again. Afternoon heat index temperatures likely hover between 100 and 105°. Isolated to scattered showers and storms fire up during the afternoon, but remain hit-or-miss in coverage. They should gradually diminish Wednesday evening with a transition back to a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday night lows fall into the mid 70s.

The weather pattern won’t change for the fourth of July. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s, heat index temperatures exceed 100° at times, and there will be some hit-or-miss showers and storms. While your afternoon grilling or pool chilling might be interrupted, the showers and storms taper off during the evening. It’s unlikely evening fireworks celebrations get interrupted. Temperatures remain on the warm side, likely in the low to mid 80s in the 8-9 PM timeframe when many of the fireworks shows begin.

Friday and Saturday feature isolated afternoon storms with highs in the mid 90s. The chance for rain increases a bit for the second half of the weekend through Wednesday of next week. We won’t get much heat relief though- afternoon highs still warm into the low to mid 90s with plenty of humidity to go around. That means heat index temperatures could still be near 100°. Overnight lows only drop off into the mid 70s.