Montgomery County Arrests: June 24-30

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/41 Tonya Wright Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Writing Bad Check (4 counts), & Unauthorized Use of Vehicle-No Force

2/41 Phillip Wimberly Arrest Date: 6/25/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle

3/41 Jeffrey Williams Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Electronic Solicitation of a Child

4/41 Zendarius White Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

5/41 Eric White Arrest Date: 6/25/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court-Child Support



6/41 Charles Whitaker Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property

7/41 David Washington Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol

8/41 Toney Walker Arrest Date: 6/28/19 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st Degree

9/41 Howard Urquhart, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/25/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts), Driving while Revoked, Expired Tag, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Possession of Controlled Substance

10/41 Leslie Trammer, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/28/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation



11/41 Lakeith Smith Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

12/41 Jacoby Scott Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)

13/41 Leon Pierce Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

14/41 Stanley Perdue, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): Attempted Rape 1st, Kidnapping 2nd, & Robbery 1st

15/41 Leslie Palmer Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts)



16/41 Michael Orum Arrest Date: 6/28/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

17/41 Edward Nettles, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Probation Revocation, & Theft of Property (2 counts)

18/41 Jody Mothershead Arrest Date: 6/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Chemical Endangerment of a Minor, & Domestic Violence 1st

19/41 Reginald Morgan Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

20/41 Michael Morgan Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



21/41 Michael Miller Arrest Date: 6/29/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd, Attempt to Elude, & Attempting to Commit Murder

22/41 Kayla McClellan Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

23/41 Rodney Lunsford Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

24/41 Lajimmy Lowery Arrest Date: 6/28/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

25/41 Robert Little Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts)



26/41 Gerald Little, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence 3rd-Reckless Endangerment, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

27/41 Michael Lassiter Arrest Date: 6/25/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

28/41 Raymond Kober, II Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): Hold for Bureau of Prisons

29/41 Quintavious Knight Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

30/41 Marquez Jones Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, and Robbery 1st



31/41 Fernando James Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)

32/41 Adrian Jackson, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building

33/41 Frank Hutchinson Arrest Date: 6/25/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

34/41 James Haney Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

35/41 Jasmine Hamilton Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)



36/41 Allan Hallett Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended (2 counts), Operating Vehicle without Insurance, Probation Violation, & Switched Tag

37/41 Jessica Gray Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment & Rape 1st

38/41 Auraliano Gomez-Hernandez Arrest Date: 6/26/19 Charge(s): DUI & Public Lewdness

39/41 Moses Cummings Arrest Date: 6/28/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building of Vehicle

40/41 Jeremy Coomes, Sr. Arrest Date: 6/27/19 Charge(s): Burglary III



41/41 John Asbill Arrest Date: 6/24/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation



















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 24-30, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.