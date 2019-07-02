Pet Safety During Independence Festivities

by Justin Walker

Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition that can be fun for people.

However, the loud noises can be scary for animals.

Pike Animal Shelter officials are sharing tips to help keep your animals safe for the fourth.

They say pet owners need to keep an eye out on their pets and watch for stress signals.

Shelter Interim Director Jacob Fannin says it’s a good idea to keep pets away from fireworks and other celebratory sounds.

The loud noises increase the risk of pets getting spooked and running away.

Fannin says its a good idea to keep pets locked up inside a home or crate to keep them safe and secure.

“We just want to make people aware that these loud noises, the concussion from the fireworks is primarily where the problem exists,” Fannin says. “Dogs specifically tend to run away during the Fourth and turn up missing.”

Fannin says its a good idea to have an updated photo of your pet close by and make sure the pet has a name tag with an updated phone number.

Animal shelters see at least a 30%spike in lost pets from July 4th through the 6th, according to statistics from Pet Amber Alert.