Tallassee Gas Station Armed Robbers Sought

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Suspect_005

2/5 Suspect_006

3/5 Suspect_0041

4/5 Suspect_002-3

5/5 Suspect_003-2









Shortly after midnight on April 12, the Sunoco Gas Station in Tallassee was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown masked individuals. The two suspects entered the gas station, one suspect produced a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the registers with the second suspect being unarmed.

Both suspects jump over the counter and begin to retrieve money from both registers before jumping back over the counter and fleeing on foot.

Investigators describe the suspect brandishing the silver and black handgun as wearing a long sleeve white shirt with a black shirt over it, black pants, light grey colored shoes with red soles, black bandana with black skull cap, and white gloves. He is believed to be a young black male with an approximate height between 5-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 11-inches.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, black pants, along with a blue wool hat, blue bandana, grey gloves, and black shoes. He did not appear to be armed. He is also believed to be a young black male with an approximate height between 5-foot 8-inches and 5-foot 11-inches.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!