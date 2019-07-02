The Doldrums of Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

These are the hot and lazy days of summer as we are in a continued classic summer weather pattern. Most locations will see ample sunshine this morning, but clouds will begin to build in the Alabama sky around midday, and some of those clouds will grow into today’s daily dose of showers and storms. Expect a hot and humid day with many locations heading into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, with heat index values over 100°. That makes for a very unstable air mass, and will fuel our any afternoon and evening showers and storms, but these will be widely scattered and unfortunately, most locations will be staying dry. Any storm which develops today could produce gusty winds, tremendous amounts of lightning, and intense rainfall. Storms will gradually wind down with the loss of daytime heating heading into the overnight hours. Expect partly cloudy and muggy conditions with lows in the 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: More of the same highlights the forecast through this first week of July. Expect hot humid days with a mix of sun and clouds, and the risk of random, hit or miss afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances for much of the week are about one in three, but of course, that can fluctuate day to day with mesoscale boundaries and upper-level features. Rain distribution is very uneven this time of year, and is why we say feast or famine as most locations are either getting too much, or none at all. Before the storms fire up each day, we will see highs well into the mid 90s, and with those high dew points, heat index values over 100° are expected for several hours a day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will roll with a persistence forecast of partly sunny days, fair & muggy nights, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain generally in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: No sign of any real change; our routine summer weather will continue through the week. Highs in the mid 90s, with showers and storms scattered about the Alabama landscape during the peak of the heating the day.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan