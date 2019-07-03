Afternoon Showers And Storms On The Fourth

by Ben Lang

The coverage of rain and storms was a little higher this afternoon than Tuesday, holding temperatures down just a bit. Temperatures in most of the area still reached the low to mid 90s. The showers and storms gradually wind down this evening, though temperatures remain warm for spots that haven’t seen the rain. For those areas, expect upper 80s at 7PM, with temperatures cooling to around 80° by 11PM. Elsewhere, rain-cooled spots hover in the 70s this evening. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The fourth of July begins warm and muggy but rain-free. Temperatures rise to the low 90s by midday and mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. Your outdoor plans could be interrupted by a brief shower or thunderstorm, but the coverage of rain and storms remains isolated to widely scattered tomorrow. Any showers and storms that fire up during the day should diminish during the evening, so firework celebrations should be uninterrupted, save for a rogue shower somewhere in the area. Fourth of July lows fall into the mid 70s.

We’ll close the week with more heat and humidity on Friday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees. There will be some afternoon showers and storms, but coverage stays on the isolated side. Friday night lows fall into the mid 70s. Rinse and repeat for the weekend, with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Sunday features a slightly higher chance for afternoon showers and storms.

The slightly-higher chance for rain continues early next week. That’s thanks to a front sliding south from the Tennessee Valley. It’s unlikely to push all the way through our area, but it could linger between north and central Alabama through the middle of next week. Temperatures stay hot, with highs still forecast in the mid 90s each day next week. Nighttime temps remain on the warm and muggy side, only falling into the mid 70s.