Hazy, Hot, Humid

by Ryan Stinnett

THE 3 H’s: Hazy, hot, and humid, that sums up the Alabama weather situation. Today through Friday, expect hot, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds, and the risk of random, hit or miss mainly afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances these three days will be around 40%, slightly higher than previous days, but still not overly impressive. The day to day shower and storm development and placement is driven by mesoscale boundaries and upper-level features, and there is no way of knowing in advance where these will be. Rain distribution will remain very uneven with some locations getting too much, while others get none at all. Before the storms fire up each day, we will see highs in the lower to mid 90s, and with these high dew points, heat index values should be in the 100°-105° range, and it would not surprise me if some heat advisories were issued later this week across portions of Alabama as heat index values could cross into the danger category of 105°+.

WEEKEND WEATHER & BEYOND: We will roll with a persistence forecast of partly sunny days, fair & muggy nights, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain generally in the low to mid 90s. No sign of any real change heading into next week either, as our routine summer weather will continue through the week. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with showers and storms scattered about the Alabama landscape during the peak of the heating the day.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan