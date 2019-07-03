Man Wanted for Questioning in Attempted Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Suspect_002-5

2/2 Suspect-9



The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an Attempted Murder investigation that occurred on Saturday, April 27, at 1024 Day Street Road (Highland Village Apartments).

The pictured suspect is wanted for questioning in reference to the case.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!