Sheriff: Inmates Making Veggie Alcohol at Autauga Metro Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says inmates at the Autauga Metro Jail have been caught making alcohol out of fermenting vegetables.

Sedinger says it was the first time he’d seen vegetables being used to make alcohol. He says the jail stopped serving inmates fruit years ago because they made wine with it.

Sedinger says in a search for contraband, they also found an electronic cigarette altered to be used as a tattoo gun, as well as dice fashioned from the plastic ball that’s in bottles of roll on deodorant.

The sheriff says inmates won’t be punished for the contraband. He just wants to remind them that he’s watching the jail closely.

