Thousands Attend Montgomery’s Annual Independence Day Celebration

by Danielle Wallace

Many people spent the evening celebrating the Fourth of July a bit earlier in the Capital City.

The city’s Independence Day celebration was at Blount Cultural Park.

There was plenty of food and plenty of fun. Montgomery’s Independence Day celebration was to the place to be to celebrate the Fourth of July. There are plenty of reasons why people came out.

“I’m on vacation from Hollywood, Florida and I’m here with my sister and law and my brother on vacation,” said Patti Hetler.

Dan Beatty – who is retired from the Air Force is also on vacation from Colorado.

“It’s obviously the birth of our nation. My wife is also a veteran and we think this is a very special day for our nation,” said Beatty.

Some people are standing out in festive outfits.

“I wear this every fourth of july because it signifies our founding fathers. Who founded this great nation who believed freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of everything we hold dear today,” said Thomas Chancey.

For many, this celebration is all about unity.

“To be among family and friends and to embrace the independence, it’s refreshing. It’s something that we need to do. We need to embrace who we are. We need to embrace the independence of this country and how far we’ve come from at this point,” said Antonette Oliver.

Coordinators say over 25,000 people attended Wednesday’s Independence Day celebration in Montgomery.