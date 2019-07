by Jonathan Thomas

The state of Alabama has cancelled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl.

Catalina Rimpsey was found safe earlier this morning.

Authorities issued the amber alert after the girl was abducted from Anniston around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday and was believed to be in extreme danger.

She was allegedly abducted by her father, 75-year-old Freddy Rimpsey Sr.