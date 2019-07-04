Independence Day: Heat, Humidity, & Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Lots of folks will be out and about today enjoying the holiday. It will be a hot and humid day with you guessed it, scattered showers and storms; storms which do develop will produce a lot of lightning, gusty winds, and intense rainfall over a short period of time. Though storms could be strong today, and really through the weekend, organized severe weather is not expected. The greatest coverage will come during the afternoon and evening hours, and most of the storms should be ending by fireworks time tonight, but that doesn’t mean all of them will be gone as it is certainly possible we will see a few rogue late night ones. Highs today should generally be in the mid 90s, dropping into the 80s during the evening for fireworks.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Expect hot humid days with a mix of sun and clouds, and the risk of random, hit or miss afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances these three days will be in the 30-40% range, but of course, that can fluctuate day to day with mesoscale boundaries and upper-level features. Rain distribution will remain very uneven with some locations getting too much, while others get none at all. Before the storms fire up each day, we will see highs in the lower to perhaps mid 90s, and with those high dew points, heat index values should be in the 100°-105° range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: We will stick with a persistence forecast of partly sunny days, fair & muggy nights, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain generally in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form the next five days.

Have a great and safe Independence Day!

Ryan