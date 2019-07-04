Plenty Of Heat Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and humid Fourth of July afternoon across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s for most locations. Afternoon heat index temperatures exceeded 100° for most locations. As expected, the coverage of showers and storms remained isolated today. There will be a few showers and storms around early this evening. However, they should be almost completely gone by the time most of the fireworks celebrations begin. Otherwise, its going to be quite warm with temperatures still near 90° at 7PM, only falling to around 80° by 11PM. The sky becomes mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Expect another hot and humid afternoon on Friday. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s, while heat index temperatures peak between 100 and 105° again. There won’t be many (but some) showers and storms around during the afternoon. Those fizzle away Friday evening, with the sky becoming mostly clear overnight. Friday night lows fall into the mid 70s.

There won’t be much to change the overall forecast this weekend. Saturday could be our hottest day over the next eight, with highs in many spots reaching the upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms dot the radar during the afternoon, but many locations remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon heat index temperatures exceed 100°. There may be a slightly higher coverage of showers and storms Sunday afternoon, it won’t do much to curb the heat though, with highs in the mid 90s for most spots.

Rinse and repeat for next week’s forecast. It looks like most of the area sees high temperatures in the mid 90s each day between Monday and Friday. There’s no real discernible difference in rain chances on any particular day, with a scattered coverage of about 40% expected each day. It stays warm and muggy each night, with lows only forecast to fall into the mid 70s.