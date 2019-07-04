Second Suspect Arrested in June 20 Gibbs Village Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a second suspect in the June 20 shooting death of Hershel Simmons, 26, of Montgomery. MPD charged Don Ausborn, 17, with murder in connection to the homicide. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention facility, under a $150,000 bond.

Police previously charged the victim’s cousin, Denzel Simmons, 24, with murder after he was taken into custody June 21 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following his arrest, Simmons was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD responded to the 1800 block of Gibbs Circle at about 10 p.m. June 20, in reference to a report of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Nearby, they located Simmons, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two cousins, Hershel and Denzel Simmons.

Subsequent investigation determined there was a second shooter, whom MPD identified as Ausborn.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendants are assumed innocent unless

and until proven guilty.