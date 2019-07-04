Thousands Attend Prattville’s 4th of July Celebration

by Danielle Wallace

Many people in Prattville spent the Thursday night celebrating the 4th of July with a concert and fireworks.

Fireworks were the main attraction of the evening. Thousands of people were there for the fireworks. There was also plenty of live music by the band “Established” and plenty of fun for people of all ages. While some say the event is a tradition, for others it was there first time attending.

“To have a wonderful time with my mother and my daughter and enjoy the 4th of July,” said Cynthia Wilson.

“America’s really important to celebrate and I feel like everybody should appreciate where they live and this is the perfect thing to do for,” said Hannah Murphree.

Prattville’s Fourth of July Celebration was free to the public.