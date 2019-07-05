Blazing Hot This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a very hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures soared into the upper 90s to low 100s in most spots. Heat index temperatures exceeded 105° at times this afternoon. There weren’t many showers and storms, but we could still see a few isolated ones pop up this evening. It’ll be hot this evening, with temperatures still in the low 90s at 7PM, and still in the low 80s at 11PM. Any lingering showers and storms taper off overnight, with lows in the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks like a very hot day across the southern half of the state. High temperatures reach the upper 90s in most locations, with a couple spots likely exceeding 100°. There are only going to be isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Heat index temperatures could exceed 105° at times. If you’ll be outside for an extended period of time, its a good idea to stay properly hydrated and take some breaks indoors or in the shade. Expect another slow cool-down Saturday evening, with lows eventually falling into the mid 70s.

Sunday looks like a hot day too, with highs in the mid 90s for most spots. There should be more showers and storms during the afternoon, which may keep most locations out of the upper 90s. However, heat index temperatures likely still peak between 100 and 105°. The showers and storms taper off during the evening, with lows falling back into the mid 70s.

The heat stays up for the second week of July- highs reach the mid 90s each day, with overnight lows in the mid 70s each night. Each day features a chance for rain and storms, but at this time there isn’t a discernible difference in rain chances on any particular day. For the most part, it looks like rain next week follows a typical summertime pattern, with showers and storms tapering off overnight.