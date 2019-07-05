Family, Investigators Searching for Answers Three Years Later

by Justin Walker

It has now been three years since the disappearance of a Pike county woman.

Her family is still desperate for answers.

Lelia Faulkner went missing on July 4th, 2016.

Her parents, Susan and Ricky Faulkner, have continued the search for their daughter.

They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Lelia’s whereabouts.

Lieutenant Troy Johnson of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department has been working the case.

He says many people have come forward with possible tips, but so far, Lelia has not been found.

“We’ve run down several different leads, nothing’s ever come back to be credible,” Johnson says. “We’ve polygraphed several different people, but as far as any new leads, there’s nothing new.”

“Anything that we’ve heard, we’ve checked it out,” Lelia’s mother Susan says. “We’d go to the those areas and search those areas. We just miss her so much. It’s just an empty space there. You raise your kids and you never expect anything like this to happen.”

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Pike county Sheriff’s Department at 334-566-4347