Man Stabbed During Fourth of July Fight in Troy

Troy Police responded to a fight in progress just before 10pm Thursday night on Pike County Road 3057. When officers arrived on scene, a 32-year-old male subject involved had been transported by private vehicle to Troy Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to his chest.

He was later transported by Haynes Ambulance to a Montgomery hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other subject involved, a 54-year-old male, was still on scene. He was taken into custody on an existing alias warrant issued by the Troy Municipal Court.

The knife used was recovered at the scene and placed into evidence.

The initial investigation revealed that the two men were involved in an argument before the situation turned physical. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed in this case at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.