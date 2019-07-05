The Lazy, Hot Days of Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY & THE WEEKEND: More of the same highlights the forecast and you can expect hot humid days with a mix of sun and clouds, and the risk of random, hit or miss afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances these three days will be around 40%, but of course, that can fluctuate day to day, depending on whats going on in the atmosphere. Rain distribution will continue to be very uneven with some locations getting a lot, while others get none at all. As we see each day, storms which do develop will produce a lot of lightning, gusty winds, and intense rainfall over a short period of time. Before the storms develop each day, we will see highs generally in the mid 90s, and with those high dew points, heat index values over 100° are likely through the afternoon hours.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The classic summer pattern will hold in place meaning not a lot of change in the day to day forecast. The days will be partly to mostly sunny days and hot, nights balmy and muggy, and each day will feature scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain generally in the mid 90s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan