Woman Struck by Vehicle Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in one pedestrian fatality.

On Wednesday, July 3, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the West Boulevard near Mobile Highway in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Charlene Shuford, 59, sustained injuries that at the time were believed to be non-life threatening and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On July 4, Shuford was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander, was not injured.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Chevrolet was traveling west bound on the West Boulevard when the pedestrian entered the lane of travel and was struck.

There are no charges anticipated. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.